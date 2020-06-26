New Delhi, June 26: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday announced to suspend all scheduled International commercial passenger services to and from India till July 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the DGCA informed that this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights.

Extending the restrictions, the DGCA said in its circular, "In continuation of the circular dated 30.05.2020 on the subject cited above (Travel and Visa related to COVID-19), the competent authority has decided that Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of 15th July, 2020." DGCA Issues Circular To Airlines Regarding Handling of Unruly Passengers On-board Aircrafts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Apart from this, the circular said, "This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by DGCA." The government circular even stated that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on 'case to case basis'.

Here's what the DGCA said:

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had said that they have received requests from concerned authorities in several countries including US, France, Germany among others. These countries have requested that their air carriers be allowed to participate in transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission.

