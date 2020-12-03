New Delhi, December 3: In tragic news, Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, died on Thursday morning. He was 98 years. Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the past three weeks. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

Gulati, also popularly called as MDH Uncle breathed last at 5:30 AM. Condolence messages started pouring in from across the country. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to pay his condolences. MDH Masala Owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Conferred With Padma Bhushan.

Here's what Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:

Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul. https://t.co/gORaAi3nD9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 3, 2020

Fondly called 'dadaji' and 'Mahashayji', Dharampal Gulati was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan. Dharampal Gulati joined his father's spice business in early days.

Dharampal Gulati was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2019 by Narendra Modi government. The fake news of his death did the rounds in 2018, however, it was soon clarified that he was hale and hearty.

