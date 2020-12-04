'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner and CEO of the iconic spice masala brand MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti), passed away on Thursday at the age of 98. He was known as the 'King of spices' for the 1000 crore business he built. Gulati was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks where he breathed his last. Meanwhile, a video of 'Mahashay' during his time at the hospital is going viral. It shows him clapping hands and singing songs with others. It is the song 'Bharat Ka Rehnewala Hoon' from the movie Purab aur Paschim, sung by singer Mahendra Kapoor.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption saying that even while he was on the hospital bed, his heart was beating for his country. People standing around can also be heard singing with him. The video has received over 5,500 retweets, over 27,100 likes and more than 3,75,300 views on Twitter. As the video went viral, people praised Mahashay for setting up a leading business on his own. People paid respects to MDH uncle, as he was popularly known.

MDH Uncle Singing And Clapping From Hospital Bed:

Gulati was born in 1919 in Pakistan’s Sialkot, where his father had a small shop. After the Partition in 1947, his family moved to Delhi in India. In 1953, Gulati rented a shop in Chandni Chowk, named it Mahashiyan Di Hatti (MDH), and started selling spices. Through various ups and downs, Gulati established his business, becoming India's leading spices brand. He was also fondly known as dadaji. Gulati was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2019.

