Shillong, November 12: In a significant breakthrough for security forces, a top commander of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) Dhrishti Rajkhowa surrendered on Wednesday evening. Dhrishti Rajkhowa is Deputy commander-in-chief of the terrorist group. Rajkhowa Rajkhowa, along with four accomplices, surrendered with a huge quantity of arms.

The Indian Army Intelligence agencies carried out an operation at Meghalaya-Assam- Bangladesh Border. The Indian Army said, “In a swift and well-planned operation executed by Indian Army Intelligence agencies at Meghalaya-Assam- Bangladesh Border, dreaded hardcore ULFA(I) leader, SS Col Drishti Rajkhowa, along with four accomplices, surrendered with a huge quantity of arms.” NIA Files Chargesheet Against 7 ULFA Men for Police Officer's Killing in 2018.

at around 6 pm

According to reports, Rajkhowa and his four accomplices surrendered after an encounter with Meghalaya police’s elite SF10 commandos at around 6 pm. The encounter took place at in South Garo Hills district. Earlier, he managed to escape in two encounters with Meghalaya police. Rajkhowa is a close confidant of commander-in-chief of ULFA Paresh Baruah. The organisation was banned by the government in 1990.

