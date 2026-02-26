Mumbai, February 26: Maroof Raza, a highly respected defence analyst, author, and retired Indian Army officer, passed away today, February 26. He was 67. Known for his deep expertise in strategic affairs and counter-insurgency operations, Raza was a familiar face to television audiences across India, serving for years as a leading commentator on national security and global military trends.

Maroof Raza's Career of Service and Scholarship

A veteran of the Indian Army, Raza brought firsthand battlefield experience to his later role as a scholar. He was particularly recognized for his extensive work in counter-insurgency, an area where he served with distinction during his military career. Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, Commissioned in Army Less Than 6 Months Ago, Dies While Saving Drowning Agniveer Soldier in Sikkim.

Beyond the uniform, he established himself as a formidable academic. Raza was a recipient of the prestigious Times of India Fellowship and held visiting fellowships at several leading global institutions. His ability to bridge the gap between military tactics and geopolitical strategy made him a sought-after voice for policymakers and educational institutions alike.

Major Maroof Raza Has Passed Away, Says Rajdeep Sardesai

Very sad news: Major Maroof Raza has passed away.. many TV viewers will remember Maroof and his distinctive style and knowledge on defence issues. . RIP pic.twitter.com/pknzBuEdZV — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 26, 2026

Maroof Raza'S Legacy in Media and Journalism

Raza played a pioneering role in Indian defence journalism. He served as the first defence correspondent for NDTV and later became the Consulting Editor for Strategic Affairs at Times Now. Colleagues and peers remembered him on Thursday for his distinctive broadcasting style and his commitment to simplifying complex security issues for the general public. Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai noted Raza’s "distinctive style and knowledge," while NDTV’s Vishnu Som described him as a generous mentor and a "lovely human being" who encouraged a generation of reporters to excel in the field of military reporting.

Maroof Raza Was a Friend and Mentor, Says Shiv Aroor

Maroof Raza is no more. Was a friend and mentor. Fought a long battle with cancer. Will be missed by all in the national security space where he was a pioneering reporter/writer who bridged the gap between practitioner and the public. Travel well, Maroof. pic.twitter.com/PGOEHkEfpM — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 26, 2026

Journalist Shiv Aroor said that Raza was a friend and mentor, who fought a long battle with cancer. "Will be missed by all in the national security space where he was a pioneering reporter/writer who bridged the gap between practitioner and the public," he added.

Tributes from Mayo College

An alumnus of the Batch of 1975, Raza served as the School Captain of Mayo College in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The Mayo College Old Boys’ Society issued a statement mourning the loss of a "proud alumnus whose life was marked by service, scholarship, and leadership." The society highlighted his contributions to national security discourse, noting that his legacy would continue to inspire future students. His peers at the institution remembered him as a leader who balanced his professional achievements with a deep sense of gratitude toward his roots. S Pattabhiraman Dies: Former Vice Chief of Indian Army Passes Away at 78, Force Calls Him ‘Soldier at Heart and a Leader in Spirit’.

Marood Raza Was a Respected Commentator

Throughout his career, Raza authored several books and frequently contributed columns to major national dailies. His commentary often focused on India’s relations with its neighbors and the evolving nature of modern warfare. He was widely regarded as a neutral, well-informed voice during times of national crisis, providing calm and analytical perspectives during various border standoffs and security challenges. Raza is survived by his family and a vast community of colleagues in both the military and media sectors. Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly announced.

