Panaji, April 2: The founding member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dinesh Vaghela, passed away here at the age of 73 on Monday.

AAP Vice-President, Valmiki Naik, said that the party's founding member Dinesh Vaghela, popularly known as Babaji, has passed away. AAP Maintains CM Kejriwal Will Hold the Post in Jail, Experts Point to Problems in Long Run.

AAP 's Dinesh Vaghela Passes Away

We regret to announce the passing of one of ⁦@AamAadmiParty⁩’s founding members, Shri Dinesh Vaghela, popularly known as Babaji. He was a member of the National Executive, and worked actively in Goa and other states to build the party. He is survived by his wife & two sons. pic.twitter.com/yMvKk53VxN — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) April 1, 2024

Vaghela was the National Executive member of the AAP and worked actively in Goa to strengthen the party.

"Last rites will be held on April 2 at 3.30 p.m. at St. Inez crematorium in Panaji," Naik added.

