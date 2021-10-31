New Delhi, October 31: The police on Sunday arrested a man in Delhi's Jahangirpuri for illegally supplying firecrackers and recovered 153.7 kg from his possession. "Special staff of North-West District arrested illegal supplier of firecrackers Dharmender, 38, near Mangal Bazaar Chowk, Jahangirpuri," said police.

Police said that during patrolling in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday (October 30), information was received about the supplying and selling of firecrackers in the area near Mangal Bazaar Chowk. China Sends Special Firecrackers And Lights To India To Cause Asthma & Eye Diseases? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

"Thereafter, a raiding team was constituted under the close supervision of Inspector Amit Kumar. Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the spot where one person Dharmendra was arrested," said the police.

Huge quantity of firecrackers was recovered from his possession. The weight of recovered firecrackers was found to be 153.7 kg, said the police. A case under the Explosive Act has been registered at Mahendra Park police station. Police said that during the interrogation, accused Dharmender disclosed that he procured the recovered firecrackers to sell the same to small retailers of the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2021 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).