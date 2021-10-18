Ahead of Diwali 2021, a fake message, which is going viral, claimed that China is sending special firecrackers and lights to India to cause asthma and eye diseases. The viral post is being circulated with a claim that the message was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). However, PIB fact check termed it as fake. It added that the MHA did not issue any message in this regard.

Tweet By PIB Fact Check:

A message in circulation, allegedly issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs claims that China is sending special firecrackers & lights to India to cause asthma & eye diseases. #PIBFactcheck ▪️ This message is #Fake ▪️ No such information is issued by MHA pic.twitter.com/1wpasaFRjz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 18, 2021

