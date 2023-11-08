Lucknow, November 8: A three-day Diwali fair, where street vendors and self-help groups will display their wares, will be organised in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh from November 9 to 11. The fair will be held as part of the PM SVANidhi scheme. The State Urban Livelihood Mission has issued guidelines for the event, during which food stalls will also be set up and cultural programmes organised.

Urban development Minister A.K. Sharma said the Diwali Fair will help to increase the income of street vendors, self-help groups, and other individuals ahead of the festival. All district magistrates have been directed to organise the fair in open spaces, with sufficient space for parking, food stalls, swings and cultural programmes.

“The event will be publicised in the main markets through microphone announcements. At the district level, a chief nodal officer will be appointed to coordinate with the municipal nodal officer to ensure proper execution of the event,” said a government spokesperson.

A committee under the chairpersonship of the respective district magistrates will organise the fair. During the fair, medical camps will also be set up for the families of street vendors and members of self-help groups, where medical advice and medicines will be provided. Various competitions, including art, slogan writing, mehndi, rangoli, dance, singing and cooking, will be organised.

These competitions aim to promote creativity and talent. Additionally, under the PM SVANidhi scheme, the first, second, and third loan applications will be approved, and stalls will be set up for banks to distribute loans during this event.

Furthermore, departmental stalls will be set up to link vendors with the PM SVANidhi scheme and other eight schemes for vendor profiling and more. Directives have also been given to honour vendors, who are actively engaged and have conducted maximum digital transactions with maximum cashback in the cultural programme.

