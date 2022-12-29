Diwali is the biggest Hindu festival celebrated across the country with great fervour and enthusiasm every year. While hundreds of festivals are celebrated in different parts of the country, Diwali is one of the few annual commemorations that is spread across all states in some way or another. As we enter New Year 2023, knowing Diwali 2023 date and puja timings will help us plan ahead for the five days of festivity. Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 10 to November 13. While different parts of the country have different stories associated with Diwali, the essence of the celebration remains the same. Here is everything you need to know about the Diwali 2023 date, the significance of the celebration, the different days of Diwali and how to celebrate them. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

When is Diwali 2023?

Diwali is a five-day festival that begins with the celebration of Dhanteras and continues until the commemoration of Govardhan Pooja. Some states also begin the celebration of Diwali on the day before Dhanteras, known as Vasu Baras. Diwali 2023 will begin on November 10 (Dhanteras) and go on till November 13. However, the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat will also celebrate this festive occasion from November 9, which marks Vasu Baras 2023.

Complete Diwali 2023 Day, Date & Puja Schedule

Date Day Festival Significance November 9, 2023 Thursday Vasu Baras or Gowatsa Dwadashi Celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujarat, where cattle are revered and celebrated. November 10, 2023 Friday Dhanteras, Yama Deepam Celebrated across India, known to be an auspicious day to buy gold and silver or make new purchases. November 11, 2023 Saturday Kali Chaudas or Hanuman Puja An important festival in Gujarat. November 12, 2023 Sunday Naraka Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Pooja The main day of Diwali is celebrated across India. November 13, 2023 Monday Diwali Devpuja Celebrated with great fervour in various parts of the country. November 14, 2023 Tuesday Govardhan Puja, Gujarati New Year, Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Dooj Celebrated in different ways in various parts of India.

Each of the five days of Diwali holds a different significance in various different parts of the country. Interestingly, while people in North India celebrate Diwali as the time that Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Laxman returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, people in South India celebrate Diwali on Naraka Chaturdashi. It is believed to celebrate Goddess Durga’s victory over the evil demon Narakashura.

