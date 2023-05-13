Bengaluru, May 13: Congress' Karnataka President D.K. Shivakumar broke down after defeating his BJP rival R. Ashoka by a whopping 76,408 votes in Kanakapura Assembly constituency.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said that the "BJP had hatched a conspiracy and gave me options of whether going to the prison or joining BJP. I opted to go to the prison. Sonia Gandhi met me in the Tihar jail, she believed me so much". Karnataka Election Results 2023: Results Victory of Suffering Endured by Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi.

Watch Video: DK Shivakumar Breaks Down After Congress Victory in Karnataka Election Results 2023

Congress party's victory is Karnataka's victory- a hard earned one! Our guarantees for our people are the guiding force of our vision for the state and we shall get down to implementation right away. This is a huge mandate for our leaders and workers who have worked hard for… pic.twitter.com/I9bQOiHm6B — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 13, 2023

Shivakumar could not control his emotions and started crying while speaking. "I had given a promise. I have kept my word of achieving victory in the state to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," he said. Karnataka To Get New CM: DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge - Who Will Be Next Chief Minister? List of Probable Congress Candidates.

Shivakumar thanked the voters of Karnataka for giving a majority to the Congress. "This victory was possible due to the efforts of party workers and leaders. This success has not come from a single person. I congratulate Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and others," he said.

