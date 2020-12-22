Kolkata, December 22: The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal had launched a two-month long massive outreach programme called 'Duare Sarkar' to make the benefits of state- sponsored welfare schemes more accessible to underprivileged. The initiative was launched on December 1, 2020. As the name reflects, Duare Sarkar aims to provide door-step delivery of 11 welfare schemes run by the state to the people. The West Bengal government has channelised an additional sum sum of Rs 8,700 Crore towards the scheme. TMC 10 Years Report Card: Employment Opportunities, Health Initiatives, Women Empowerment Schemes Launched by Trinamool Congress Party For the Welfare of People in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee after reviewing work under the scheme on Monday said, "A total of 1.12 crore people visited the camps set up under the Duare Sarkar programme across the state till December 20. Of them, 71 lakh people have applied for benefits under various schemes. We have released Rs 8,700 crore to various departments to deliver services to those who applied for various schemes." Durga Puja 2020: Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 50,000 For Each Puja Committee in West Bengal, Issues Guidelines For Setting Up Pandals Amid COVID-19.

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the TMC government released additional funds for the welfare of the common people. “Last year (2019-20), we had spent Rs 15,000 crore for schemes to give benefits directly to people. This year, we have already spent Rs 24,255 crore under welfare schemes,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly said. According to sources, substantial amount was also spend to give free food grains to people during the pandemic and bring more people under social pension schemes during the pandemic.

Under the Duare Sarkar, benefits from state government schemes are extended to eligible people. These include Kanyashree- cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining women in school and avoid their early marriages, Kadhya Sathi- for food security, Sikshashree- one time grant given to SC and ST students from Class 5th to 8th for going to school, Rupashree - one time Rs 25,000 grant for girl's marriage, Jai Johar- for betterment of ST community, Taposili Bondhu- a pension scheme for people belonging SC community, and MGNREGA among others.

The West Bengal government organises camps under each gram panchayat and municipal area to ensure that no is deprived from availing the benefits under this scheme. The camps are scheduled to organise in four phases. in first phase camps were organised from December 1 to December 11. The second phase camps organised from December 15 are currently under way till December 24. The third phase starts from January 2 to January 12 and forth and the last phase is scheduled from January 18 to 30.

