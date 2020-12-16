Kolkata, December 16: Trinamool Congress recently released a report card on its 10-year rule in West Bengal. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said TMC leaders and workers would reach out to around 10 million households in the next few days as a part of Bongodhhoni (Sound of Bengal) — one of the biggest outreach programmes launched by the TMC.

The report card stated facts and figures about what TMC did in the last ten years and about various steps taken by the government to improve governance. The TMC was voted to power in 2011, uprooting 34 years of Left Front rule in the state. Job Portal 'Karma Bhumi' Launched by Mamata Banerjee For IT Professionals Who Returned to West Bengal Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Here's How to Find Jobs on karmabhumi.nltr.org.

As part of Dwigun Aay, Ei Banglay- the average per-person income more than doubled - from Rs 51,543 in 2010 to Rs 1,09,491 in 2019. Bengal’s budget tripled in the last decade, growing from Rs 84,804 Cr in 2011 to Rs 2.55 Lakh Crore in 2020.

Mentioning about the health initiatives, the report card stated that the health and family welfare budget increased by more than 3 times —from Rs 3,442 crore in 2010 to Rs 11,280 crore in 2020.

Subsidised food grains were also provided to 9.5 crore people under the Khadya Sathi scheme, 8.2 Crore beneficiaries were provided minimum of 2 kg rice and 3 kg wheat every month.

Below are some agricultural reliefs announced by TMC during its 10-year-rule

.@MamataOfficial has always stood by our farmers! In the last 10 years: ☑️Agriculture & allied services budget rose by almost 5 times ☑️46.92L farmers benefited under the Krishak Bandhu scheme ☑️Farmers household income grew by 63% in the first 5 years, alone#TMCReportCard pic.twitter.com/qRbZmWstrH — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 10, 2020

Highlighting points about how TMC has provided employment opportunities, the report mentioned that 1.63 Cr people were provided employment for 249.3 Cr man-days of work generated under MGNREGA (100 Days of Work scheme) over the last 10 years. Nearly 89 Lakh small businesses operate in Bengal today compared to 34.6 Lakh in 2012, employing 1.35 Cr people.

Under the Narir Odhikar, Surokhhito Korchhe Sarkar initiative, several initiatives were launched for the welfare of women. Under Rupashree, 6.5 Lakh women were provided financial assistance for marriage at an expenditure of Rs 1,629 crore.

