Port Blair, July 17: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Ritcher scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck 270 km North East of Campbell Bay. The NCS informs that the quake was reported at 08:12 pm. Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Reported Near Port Blair.

Till now, there is no report of any damage to property in Campbell Bay. Earlier today, a quake of magnitude 4.8 stuck 250 km east of Port Blair. Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Hits 88 Km East of Katra.

ANI Tweet:

The region is prone quakes caused by the meeting of Indian tectonic plate with Burmese microplate along an area known as the Andaman trench. A similar earthquake of 3.9 magnitude was also reported in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today

