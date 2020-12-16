Itanagar, December 16: A low-intensity earthquake jolted Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake of 3.1 magnitude on Richter scale struck Subansiri area of the state at 8:10 pm on December 16. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 Reported 42 km From Tawang.

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries in the quake. Panic gripped the area after the tremors. People even rushed out of their houses as a precautionary measure. More details are still awaited. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Tawang Region.

In October also, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. That quake occurred at latitude: 27.43 and Longitude: 96.56 and at a depth of 15 Km.