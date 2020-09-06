Itanagar, September 6: An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on Ritcher scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The quake hit the Tawang region at 7:30 am today. i.e. on September 6. No immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property were reported due to the earthquake. As per seismologists, the mountainous northeast region of India is believed to be the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 on Ritcher Scale Hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In August, a quake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours. The National Centre for Seismology had said that the quake hit the region during the wee hours at 3:36 am. Earlier, on August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 42 kilometres from Tawang in the state.

The northeastern states have been witnessing frequently mild to moderate earthquakes. In August, three successive moderate intensity earthquakes measuring 3.6 to 5.3 on the Richter scale hit eastern Mizoram's Champhai district within an hour. However, there was no report of any damage or loss of property.

