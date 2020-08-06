Itanagar, August 6: An earthquake of magnitude 3 hit Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, According to India's National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit the northeastern state at 9.46 am. The low-intensity quake hit 42 kms from Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, the National Centre for Seismology informed. There is no report of any casualty or damage to property in Tawang due to the earthquake.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred in Haryana, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake tremors were felt at 1:50 am today. The epicentre of the quake was not known.

Here's the tweet:

On July 27, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was reported near Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh, according to India's National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was 286 km north (N) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:39 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

According to a study done by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology under the Department of Science and Technology, the eastern most part of India generates moderate earthquakes at two different depths. The study said that low magnitude earthquakes are concentrated at 1-15 km depth, and slightly higher than 4.0 magnitude earthquakes are mostly generated from 25-35 km depth. It further added that the intermediate-depth is devoid of seismicity and coincides with the zone of fluid/partial melts.

