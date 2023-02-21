Jammu, February 21: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale rocked J&K previous evening, officials said on Tuesday. National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data said, "An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 10.07 p.m. yesterday in J&K." Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of 3.6 Magnitude Hits Dharamshala.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 89 kms east of Katra in Reasi district. The coordinates of the tremor were latitude 33.03 degrees north and longitude 75.89 degrees east. It occurred at a depth of 25 kms inside the earth. Earthquake in India? Micro Tremors Preventing Large-Scale Event in India but Country Prepared for Any Eventuality, Say Experts.

No report of any casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere. Earthquakes have wrought havoc in J&K in the past. An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K on October 8, 2005. More than 80,000 people were killed in the earthquake on the two sides of the de facto border between India and Pakistan in J&K.

