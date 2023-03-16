The ECB is to announce a decision on interest rates amid turmoil caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States. The market responded positively to a lifeline extended to Credit Suisse earlier.Policymakers at the European Central Bank (ECB) were set to meet on Thursday to set interest rates as the institution juggles both inflation and financial uncertainty.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates Festival of Phooldei With School Children (Watch Video).

The meeting comes a week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States and amid difficulties faced by Credit Suisse in Europe.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Demands for Apology on Democracy Remarks (Watch Video).

This has sparked fear of global financial turmoil and prompted the ECB to abandon its initial plan to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points in order to tackle the rising cost of living.

An announcement is expected at about 2:25 p.m. CET (1325 UTC/GMT).

Euro rebounds off Credit Suisse lifeline

The euro and the Swiss franc regained some lost ground on Thursday off the back of news that Credit Suisse would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (€50.7 billion, $54 billion) from the country's central bank.

The euro was up 0.4%, after losing 1.4% a day earlier — the biggest change in six months.

Some analysts saw it as a sign that the market's mood was improving somewhat, hours before the ECB interest rate announcement.

"Now, Credit Suisse has the clout of (the) Swiss National Bank covering its back, which is a central bank that doesn't mess around in the time of crisis," Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at forex trading platform City Index, told the Reuters news agency.

"So ultimately, I think this is a good thing for market sentiment."

zc/rc (Reuters, AFP)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).