New Delhi, March 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, seeking time to make his position clear regarding his comments made on democracy being violated, in London.

The meeting took place just before the lower House was to reassemble at 2 p.m. Gandhi is learnt to have met Birla in his chamber at around 1:45 p.m. Rahul Gandhi Says ‘I Haven’t Spoken Against India, Will Speak in House if Allowed’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla:

BJP MPs have been demanding the Congress leader's apology for his remarks, and have been stalling the proceedings of Parliament over the matter for the past four days. Rahul Gandhi Says 'BJP Likes To Believe It Will Be in Power Eternally, but That’s Not the Case'.

Meanwhile in Lok Sabha, amid protests by treasury benches and opposition members, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary could be seen gesturing towards the Chair, indicating that Gandhi wanted to speak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).