A man, disguised in a burqa, was caught engaging in obscene behaviour with a woman at Jawahar Park in the Civil Lines area in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Thursday, May 22. Eyewitnesses reported that the man’s conduct drew public attention, prompting a bystander to confront him while recording the incident on a mobile phone. In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, the individual is seen questioning the man’s actions and instructing him to remove the burqa. The man complied shortly after. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Moradabad: Burqa-Clad Man Goes To Meet Girlfriend Dressed as Woman, Caught and Assaulted by Locals (Watch Video).

