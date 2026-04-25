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News INDIA Faridabad Animal Cruelty: Man Fined INR 1,050 for Tying Pet Dog in Scorching Sun A Faridabad court fined a man INR 1,050 for animal cruelty after he left his dog tied in the scorching sun in June 2024. Following a 15-month trial, the resident of Puri Pranayam Society admitted guilt. The penalty was imposed under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 429 of the IPC for owner negligence.

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A local court has sentenced a resident to a fine of INR 1,050 after finding him guilty of leaving his pet dog tied in a balcony under the scorching sun. The judgment, delivered by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jitendra Singh on Thursday, April 23, concludes a 15-month legal battle that highlights the growing judicial scrutiny over pet owner negligence and animal welfare in residential societies.

Rescue Operation in Sector 82

The case dates back to June 20, 2024, at the Puri Pranayam Society in Faridabad’s Sector 82. Acting on a complaint filed by Vrinda Sharma, a representative of the People for Animals (PFA) unit, BPTP police station personnel intervened to rescue a dog that had been left tied in a small balcony during a severe heatwave. Haryana: Man Dies by Suicide During Video Call With Partner in Faridabad.

According to police reports, the owner, identified as Deepak Sharma, was not only accused of negligence but also of misbehaving with the rescue team during the operation. Following an initial investigation, Sharma was arrested, and a chargesheet was subsequently filed in court.

The Legal Trial and Conviction

The trial, which commenced in January 2025, spanned six hearings over more than a year. While the case was initially registered under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the court later invoked Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This specific section provides for penalties in cases where harm is caused to an animal valued at more than INR 50. During the proceedings, Sharma admitted to the charges. Consequently, the court imposed a dual penalty:

INR 50 fine under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

INR 1,000 fine under Section 429 of the IPC. Faridabad Puncture Shop Owner Arrested for Sending Sensitive Photos to Pakistan As Ghaziabad Police Dismantle Cross-Border Spy Network.

A Growing Dialogue on Animal Rights

Legal experts and animal rights activists note that while the monetary fine is relatively small, the conviction serves as a significant record of pet owner accountability. The court observed that keeping an animal in a confined space without protection from extreme weather constitutes a clear violation of welfare laws.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).