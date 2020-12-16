New Delhi, December 15: The Supreme Court is expected to hear a petition seeking removal of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws from Delhi borders. On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi said that the farmers are being misled about the reforms introduced by his government in the agriculture sector.

The farmers have been protesting at Singhu and other border points of Delhi since November 26 seeking the repeal of the three laws passed in September. Farmers Protesting Around Delhi 'Misguided', Opposition Behind Unrest: PM Narendra Modi in Kutch.

According to an NDTV report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet is expected to meet today to discuss on several issues like- changes to new laws on guaranteed minimum prices for farmers, a key trigger for their massive protests near Delhi, and the possibility of exempting Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from the laws.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).