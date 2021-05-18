Bhopal, May 18: A man drank kerosene to cure coronavirus (COVID-19) after he experienced high fever. His condition deteriorated after he consumed kerosene and he died. Later, his COVID-19 test report turned out to be negative. The incident took place in Ashoka Garden locality in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The deceased man was identified as 30-year-old Mahendra. COVID-19 Patient Commits Suicide in Bhopal Hospital.

Mahendra had fever for the past five to six day and medication was not helping. He feared that he had contracted coronavirus. According to reports, on the advice of a friend, Mahendra consumed kerosene on May 12 around 9 pm at his residence. Soon, his condition started deteriorating and he was rushed to a private hospital. COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falling in MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Due to unavailability of a bed at the private hospital, Mahendra was taken to Hamidia Hospital. Around two days ago, his family was informed that a bed was available at a private hospital in Ashoka Garden locality. They shifted Mahendra there. But, he died late on May 15. After his death, the hospital authorities took his samples for COVID-19 test and the report came negative.

Speaking on why Mahendra consumed kerosene, investigating officer ASI Rajkumar Dubey said: "He was afraid that he was infected with COVID-19." Mahendra was living with his family in Shiv Nagar Hinotia area in Ashoka Garden and worked as a tailor.

