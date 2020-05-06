Fibre Glass Partition Used in Taxis in Kerala's Ernakulam District To Ensure Safety of Drivers & Prevent Coronavirus Spread; Watch Video

Fibre glass partition used in taxis in Kerala's Ernakulam district (Photo Credits: Twitter/All India Radio)

Ernakulam, May 6: At a time when the entire country is grappling to contain the spread of coronavirus, taxi drivers in Kerala’s Ernakulam have come up with a unique idea of using fibre glass separation in their vehicles as a preventive measure. Fibre glass separates the driver and passenger hence minimises the risk of virus transmission. The district administration had demonstrated the use of the same in the taxis in Kochi Airport, reported All India Radio. Rahul Gandhi Lauds District Administration of Kerala's Wayanad as no Coronavirus Case Reported in Past 16 Days.

This glass partition is easy to install. The district administration also suggested that taxi drivers should also provide sanitisers to passengers. The drivers are also asked to open doors of their taxis for passengers, and they should not be allowed to touch it. To reduce contact with passengers, the drivers are also asked to accept online payment and only two passengers are allowed in a cab, and they should wear masks. The driver needs to wear a mask and gloves. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 49,391, Death Toll Mounts to 1,694.

Taxis From Airport Have Fibre Glass Separating Driver From Passengers:

In another first #Kerala taxis from airport have fibre glass separating driver from passenger. This will continue for a year. Drivers r doing this for self n family safety.

Very good initiative pic.twitter.com/3CrOHh6BBG — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 5, 2020

AC is also not permitted in the taxis. As part lockdown phase 3 relaxations issued by the government, taxi services are permitted in the non-hotspot regions of the state. The move will be useful at a time when a large number of non-residential Keralaites, will be returning from abroad from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, 502 people have contracted coronavirus until now. Out of the total cases, 462 people have recovered with a recovery rate of over 75 percent. Only four deaths were reported in the state. In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 49,391 on Wednesday. The deadly virus also claimed 1,694 lives.