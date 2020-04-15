Rahul Gandhi Lauds District Administration of Kerala's Wayanad as no Coronavirus Case Reported in Past 16 Days

Healthcare workers in Kerala (Photo Credits: IANS)

Wayanad, April 15: At a time when coronavirus cases continue to increase in India, not a single COVID-19 case has been reported from Kerala’s Wayanad district in the past 16 days. Waynad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed happiness after the Health Ministry recognised the efforts of Waynad authorities in tackling the COVID-19 menace effectively. Rahul Gandhi lauded Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and district administration for the achievement. Districts in India to be Divided Into 3 Categories, Hotspots, Non Hotspots & Green Zones, to Tackle Coronavirus Efficiently.

The Congress leader in his Facebook post, wrote, “I’m proud that Wayanad Dist., in my constituency, has been recognised by the Health Ministry for its excellent results in tackling #Covid19. The district has had no new cases for the past 16 days. I salute the DC, SP, DMO &district administration for their hard work & dedication.”

Rahul Gandhi's Facebook Post:

Till now, Kerala has the best recovery rate for coronavirus cases in the country as compared to other states. The coronavirus curve in Kerala has also started to flatten. India’s first COVID-19 case was reported from Kerala on January 30. Two more people diagnosed with coronavirus in the next few days. However, no case was reported for the next 20 days. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 11,933 As 1,118 People Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 392.

Till now, 387 have diagnosed with the deadly virus in the southern state. Only three people have lost their lives in Kerala due to COVID-19. Out of the total cases in the state, 211 people have recovered so far. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus case rose to 11,933 in India on Wednesday. The death toll also mounted to 392 in the country.