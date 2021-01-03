Ahmedabad, January 3: India's newest airline FlyBig has started its operations on Sunday from its Indore base. FlyBig will focus its routes on UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) through the regional connectivity scheme of the central government. The inaugural flight from Indore to Ahmedabad took off at 2.30 in the afternoon. Duration of the inaugural flight was one hour and five minutes.

FlyBig will offer its major chunk of services in the Northeast. In an initial couple of weeks, the airline will operate three flights in a week. The airline is founded by a pilot-turned-aviation entrepreneur, Sanjay Mandavia. New Regional Airline 'FlyBig' to Start Operations in NE After Mid-November.

According to a report published in Money Control, from January 13, the airline will add the Indore-Raipur route in its network. Ahmedabad to Bhopal flight will begin from February 1. The airline will start flight services connecting all the three tier-2 cities from the end of March this year. Direct Flight Services Between Shillong, Delhi Launched.

The airline had ATR-72 type aircraft in operation. "We opened up bookings two days ago. The interest is good, and we have seen bookings of 25 percent," Rao, added. The airline has tied up with over 15,000 agents, many of them in the tier-2 cities. Talks are also on with online travel agencies," reported the media house quoting CEO Srinivas Rao.

Notably, FlyBig got its permit from Directorate General of Civil Aviation on December 14 last year. The airline began its operations partly from December 21. It operated first chartered flight between Shillong and Delhi.

