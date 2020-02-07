FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says 'Govt Intent On Moving Towards Simplified Tax Regime', Briefs Economists & Experts on Minutes of Union Budget 2020

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, February 7: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday stated that the Centre has taken steps to simplify tax regime, while supporting the MSME sector at the same time. The FM was said that recommendations of Direct Tax Code committee were taken in consideration for finalising the tax slabs in the Union Budget 2020.

Addressing the press conference after the interactive session with the economists, academicians, financial experts and mediapersons, Sitharaman said that the Centre would invest on infrastructure creation, while aim to simplify tax regime in the country. She said, "We have actually worked with states, private investors and come up with an infrastructure pipeline consisting of over 6400 projects." Union Budget 2020-21 Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces New Income Tax Slabs But With Riders, Allocates Rs 2.83 Lakh Crore For Agriculture and Rs 69,000 for Healthcare; Here Are All Updates.

Apart from this, she said, "We have clearly said that we will spend on investment for infrastructure. Infrastructure-creation has both short-term and long-term benefits." Adding more, she said, "Intent of the government is to move towards a simplified tax regime."

Among other things, the Union Finance Minister stated include optional alternative income tax regime, abolishment of dividend distribution tax, escape clause for fiscal deficit, hiking deposit insurance cover and enlistment of proposal of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Replying back to one of the question, the FM said, "We shall spend on asset creation and it is the cascading effect of this spend which is going to help the industry. So we expect you to be...the engine to pull the economy forward." Adding more, she said that the government want to decriminalise laws and ensure that civil offences are not treated as criminal offences. Direct Tax Collections Plunge for FY 2019-20 As Economic Crisis Deepens, Revenue Slumps to Rs 7.4 Lakh Crore Against Estimated Rs 11.4 Lakh Crore.

The FM was meeting with the economists, academicians, financial experts and mediapersons in Mumbai, which was the first of the interactive sessions. The next such consultation would take place in Kolkata and Chennai in the coming days, where would interact with economists, farmers, trade bodies, etc. and brief them about the minutes of Union Budget 2020.