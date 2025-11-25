Did Nirmala Sitharaman Promote Investment Scheme Promising INR 1.5 Lakh in a Month on Investment of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Fake Video

Mumbai, November 25: Did Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promote a government scheme, which promised that an investment of INR 21,000 could earn up to INR 1.5 lakh in a month? The viral video in question shows the Finance Minister and the BJP leader promoting a government project. The viral clip features an overlay text reading, "My Financial Project for Indians". In the video, Nirmala Sitharaman appears to address an audience as she starts talking about the government project.

In the video, Nirmala Sitharaman says that she personally guarantees payments of up to INR 1.5 lakh to everyone who joins the programme before the day ends. "This is a real chance to transform your life. By investing just INR 21,000, you could earn INR 1.5 lakh per month," Sitharaman adds. The Finance Minister further says that the opportunity is available to all Indians above 30, but spots are limited. The video then ends abruptly. Although the clip appears to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth. Reserve Bank of India To Issue New INR 5000 Currency Note? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

PIB Fact Check: Did Nirmala Sitharaman Promote Investment Scheme Promising INR 1.5 Lakh in a Month on Investment of INR 21,000?

💰 Don’t Get Trapped by Fake Investment Claims❗ A doctored video of Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is being shared online, falsely suggesting she is promoting an investment scheme that guarantees ₹1.5 lakh in just one month for an investment of ₹21,000. 🔍 #PIBFactCheck… pic.twitter.com/NFTHlhmiGW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 24, 2025

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PIB Fact Check debunked the video as fake. The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau said that the viral clip of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting a government project, which promises an investment of INR 21,000 can earn up to INR 1.5 lakh per month, is a digitally altered fake video. "No such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India," PIB added. Is Central Government Giving Free Scooty to Girl Students Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

Debunking the viral video as fake, PIB Fact Check said that the video of Nirmala Sitharaman has been digitally altered. It also warned people against falling prey to such suspicious investment claims. PIB further urged people to stay vigilant and verify information spread through such content through official sources before sharing the video. The nodal agency of the government said that the video is false and misleading as it was digitally altered.

Claim : Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting an investment platform, promising that INR 21,000 can earn up to INR 1.5 lakh per month. Conclusion : PIB said that the viral clip of Nirmala Sitharaman is a digitally altered fake video. It further clarified that no such scheme has been launched by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. Full of Trash Clean

