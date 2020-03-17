Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Opens Up on Rajya Sabha Nomination, Says 'Will Speak in Detail After Taking Oath'

File image of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 17: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind, on Tuesday said that he will speak about accepting nomination after taking the oath. "I'll go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take the oath then I will speak in detail to the media that why I accepted this and why I am going to Rajya Sabha," Gogoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Ranjan Gogoi, Former Chief Justice of India, Nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The maximum strength of Rajya Sabha is 250 members, of which 12 are nominated by President. The nominated persons are usually those who have special knowledge or experience in the field in science, literature, art and social service. Ayodhya Verdict Highlights: Key Points From Supreme Court Judgment on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title Dispute.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th CJI in October 2018. After his 13 months stint, he retired from the Supreme Court of India in November last year.

Gogoi headed the five-judge bench which delivered a landmark judgement in Ayodhya title dispute in November 2019. The apex court had ordered the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site by setting up a trust, while ordering five acres be given to Muslims in Ayodhya to construct a mosque.

The bench held that the "possessory claim of the Hindus to the composite whole of the disputed property stands on a better footing than the evidence from the Muslims," while emphasising on tolerance and mutual co-existence, which played a crucial role to nourish the secular commitment of the country and its people.

A bench headed by Gogoi also ruled that Chief Justice Office falls under RTI but placed some riders. And, in another judgement, a bench headed by him in a majority judgement of 3:2 referred the Sabarimala temple judgement of 2018 to a larger bench. Justice Gogoi also pursued the Assam NRC, and tasked the authorities concerned to publish the final list before August 31, 2019.

