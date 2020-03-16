Ranjan Gogoi, Former CJI, Nominated as Rajya Sabha Member by President Ram Nath Kovind

CJI Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 16: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. Ranjan Gogoi, who served as the 46th CJI, gave the judgment in historic Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute case. Gogoi headed the five-judge bench, which delivered the verdict. Ayodhya Verdict Highlights: Key Points From Supreme Court Judgment on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title Dispute.

The bench handed over the disputed land in Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for the construction of the Ram Temple. The top court also directed the government to allocate five-acre land in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. Ranjan Gogoi Says ‘Will Go to Jammu and Kashmir If Requirement Arises’.

Last month, Gogoi asked people of the country to trust the Judges for resolving the issues arising out of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The former CJI had stated, "The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is one of the issues that has come up before the country. The resolution of the issue must be through constitutional means. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court. I would say trust your judges."

He served as the Chief Justice from October 3, 2018 to November 17, 2019. On January 12, 2018, Gogoi along with three other Supreme Court judges - Jasti Chelameswar, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph - hold a press conference against the then CJI Dipak Misra. They alleged problems plaguing the court.