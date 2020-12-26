Bhopal, December 26: Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 has been approved by the cabinet on Saturday in a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "We won't allow forced conversions in Madhya Pradesh. Under new bill, anyone who does it will face jail term up to 10 yrs and minimum Rs 50,000 fine. Many incidents came to light where minor girls were converted, married & made to contest Panchayat polls," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Under new Bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract one to five years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine," said Narottam Mishra, State Minister. Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 Approved by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh; Know Rules, Penalties and Jail Term of the Dharma Swatantrya Bill 2020.

"Under the new MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000," he added.

Earlier in November, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

The new law mandates a jail term of the accused between one to five years, with Rs 15,000 penalty, if convicted for carrying out forceful conversions for marriage.