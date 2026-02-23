Mumbai, February 23: In a landmark ruling for personal autonomy, the Allahabad High Court held on Monday, February 23, that the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, does not prohibit interfaith marriages or prevent such couples from residing together in live-in relationships. The Court clarified that the law is only applicable in cases of forced or fraudulent religious conversion and cannot be used as a tool to interfere in the consensual lives of adult citizens.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh delivered the judgment while presiding over a batch of 12 petitions filed by interfaith couples. The petitioners, who included seven Muslim women living with Hindu men and five Hindu women living with Muslim men, had approached the Court seeking police protection against threats from family members and third parties. Allahabad High Court on Live-In Relationships: ‘Western Ideas’ Fuel Misuse of Rape Laws, Court Sets Aside Life Sentence.

The 'Right to Choice' as a Fundamental Liberty

The Court emphasised that the right of an adult to live with a person of their choice is an intrinsic part of the Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Justice Singh remarked that the judiciary views these petitioners not through the lens of their respective religions, but as "two grown-up individuals" exercising their free will.

"If the law permits two persons even of the same sex to live together peacefully, then neither any individual, nor a family, nor even the State can have an objection to the heterosexual relationship of two major individuals," the Bench observed. The Court further noted that interference in such personal relationships constitutes a "serious encroachment" on individual freedom.

Clarifying the Scope of the Anti-Conversion Act

Addressing the State’s argument that interfaith couples must comply with the anti-conversion law even for live-in relationships, the Court ruled that the Act of 2021 is not a blanket ban on interfaith unions. The Bench explained that for the law to be invoked, there must be evidence of conversion through:

Misrepresentation or fraud

Force or coercion

Undue influence or allurement

The Court noted that in all 12 cases before it, neither partner had attempted to convert the other; they were simply living together while following their respective faiths. Consequently, the Court found no contravention of the Act, stating that "interfaith marriage, per se, is not prohibited."

Constitutional Equality and Unity

The judgment leaned heavily on Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and prohibit discrimination based on religion. The Bench held that if the law allows two persons of the same religion to live together, the same right must be extended to those of different religions. "To disregard the choice of a person who is of the age of majority would not only be antithetic to the freedom of choice... but would also be a threat to the concept of unity in diversity," the Court added. Allahabad High Court Overturns Life Sentence of Man Accused of Kidnap and S*xual Assault After Learning That Victim Was an Adult Who Entered Into Consensual Relationship.

Directives for Police Protection

Granting immediate relief, the High Court directed police authorities to ensure the safety and liberty of the 12 couples. The Court ordered that upon receiving an application for protection, the police must verify the ages of the petitioners and act decisively against any harassment or threats. The Bench concluded by stating that the State’s "bounden duty" is to protect its citizens' lives, placing the right to human life on a "much higher pedestal" than religious belief or societal disapproval.

