Pune, August 17: Amid the ongoing controversy over 20% ethanol blending with petrol, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on August 11 emphasised the urgent need to expand India’s biofuel programme beyond petrol. Speaking at a Praj Industries event in Pune, Gadkari highlighted that while ethanol blending has been a major success, focus must now shift to diesel, where consumption is far higher. He confirmed that research and standard-setting for blending 10% isobutanol under the biodiesel program are already in progress, reported Financial Express.

Gadkari reiterated that once the research and standard-setting for isobutanol blending are finalised, the proposal will be sent to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet for approval. He further underscored that India’s surplus production of rice, wheat, sugar, and corn provides an opportunity to channel excess stocks into biofuel manufacturing. He pointed out that ethanol blending has not only improved farm incomes but also stabilised the sugar industry, which once struggled with delayed payments to farmers. By converting surplus crops into alternative fuels, the government aims to create a win-win situation for both the agriculture and energy sectors. Ethanol Blending Target: India Nears 20% Target To Blend Ethanol With Petrol, Achieved 19.93% by Public Sector Oil Companies, Says Minister Suresh Gopi.

He further noted that diesel blending would play a far more crucial role, given that diesel usage is two to three times higher than petrol in India. Gadkari stressed the urgency of scaling up isobutanol research to meet this demand, while also highlighting the environmental benefits of reducing fossil fuel dependence. He reiterated that blending programmes would help cut carbon emissions, support the government’s green mobility push, and bring India closer to its net-zero targets. Ethanol Blending: ACKO Insurance Clarifies on Engine Failure Claim Rejection Over ‘Incorrect Fuel Usage’ As Netizens Claim Companies Denying Damage Claims for Using E20 Petrol.

The event also saw Praj Industries launch Praj BioVerse, an initiative to create a unified bio-economy ecosystem. The platform will bring together stakeholders across feedstocks, technologies, and vehicle applications to accelerate innovation in the biofuel sector. Partners include leading industry players such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and the Automotive Research Association of India.

