Fuel Rates in India on January 27, 2020: Petrol Price Drops to Rs 79.32/Litre in Mumbai, Rs 73.71/Litre in Delhi; Check Petrol And Diesel Prices in Metro Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 27: In a major relief to the consumers, fuel prices were cut further on Monday for the fifth consecutive day. Petrol prices across all metro cities was cut by 0.15 paise while that of diesel was less by 0.25 to 0.26 paise on Monday, January 27. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol price was Rs 79.32 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 73.71 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.33 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 76.56 per litre in Chennai on Monday.

Meanwhile, after the cut, diesel is priced at Rs 69.93 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 66.71 per litre in Delhi, Rs 69.07 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 70.47 per litre in Chennai. In the last five days, petrol price has fallen by Rs 1.11 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.34 a litre. China Coronavirus Outbreak: How Spread of Wuhan Virus Can Impact Indian Economy.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on January 27, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 79.32 Rs 69.93 Delhi Rs 73.71 Rs 66.71 Chennai Rs 76.56 Rs 70.47 Kolkata Rs 76.33 Rs 69.07

According to reports, the crude oil prices in the international market have gone down in the last few days. The price of Brent crude has fallen by more than US $3 per barrel. Several other factors that impact the fuel prices include the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements.

The prices of petrol and diesel are revised on a daily basis since June 2017. The fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am every day since then. Before this prices were revised every fortnight.