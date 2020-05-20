IRCTC Online Ticket Bookings for 200 Non-AC Trains, Set for June 1 Resumption, to Start From 10 am on May 21 at irctc.co.in

Non-AC trains to resume from June 1 (Photo Credit: PTI/File)

New Delhi, May 20: The online ticket bookings for non-AC trains, set for June 1 resumption, will start on the official website of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website from tomorrow, May 21. The bookings will start at 10 am in the morning for around 200 trains that will ply from the start of next month. Indian Railways to Run 200 Non-AC Trains as Per Time Table From June 1: Piyush Goyal.

"Ministry of Railways in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that train services on Indian Railways shall be further partially restored from 1st June 2020," said the statement issued by Government of India on Wednesday.

A day earlier, ahead of the official statement, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that upto 200 non-AC trains would resume operations from June 1. The ticket bookings would only be accepted online at irctc.co.in. The offline reservations have been suspended to prevent mass gatherings amid lockdown.

इसके अतिरिक्त भारतीय रेल 1 जून से टाइम टेबल के अनुसार प्रतिदिन 200 नॉन एसी ट्रेन चलायेगा जिसकी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग शीघ्र ही शुरु होगी। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2020

"Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains daily as per the time table from June 1, whose online booking will start soon," Goyal said on Twitter. His statement suggested that the non-AC trains would run under a scheduled format, unlike the special AC trains started on May 13 which ply only on a select routes to and from Delhi.

The AC train services were resumed on May 13, nearly a fortnight after the Shramik Express trains were started to facilitate the movement of stranded labourers and other migrants to their native states. The Railways, as per the update issued by Goyal on Tuesday, is plying upto 200 Shramik trains per day.