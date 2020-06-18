Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan to be Launched by PM Narendra Modi on June 20, Migrant Workers in 116 Districts Across 6 States to be Given Employment Under The Scheme, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, June 18: Curtain Raiser Press Conference on the launch of Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan took place at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. Finance Minister, along with dignitaries of Rural Development Ministry, was present at the press briefing. Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is rural public works scheme of the Government of India aiming to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the scheme on June 20.

Sitharaman during the press briefing said, “Everyone who needs an assignment in these 116 districts will be given work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, broadly estimated expenditure for the scheme is Rs 50,000 crores, the money allotted for this will be front-loaded.” She added, “Within 125 days, for 116 districts, nearly 25 schemes of the government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, we will reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within those 125 days.”

What is Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan?

It is a public works scheme of the Centre aiming to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the migrant workers who returned to their hometowns. Under the scheme, the government has identified 116 districts spread over six states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan - with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers. The campaign of 125 days will work in mission mode and will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works on providing employment to the migrant workers. The entire outlay for the scheme will be Rs 50,000 crore.

The villages across 116 districts in the six States will join this programme through the Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The government also asked the people to maintain social distancing norms in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic while visiting the centres. The scheme will be a coordinated effort between 12 different Ministries or Departments, including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines and Drinking Water & Sanitation.

