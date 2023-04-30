Chandigarh, April 30: At least six people were reported killed and several were taken ill after a gas leak from a factory in a residential locality in Ludhiana on Sunday, police said.

"Six people died and several complained of breathing problems following a leak," a police official told IANS. He said the entire area has been sealed and locals have been asked to move to safer places. Ludhiana Gas Leak: Five Dead, Many Fall Unconscious After Gas Leakage Reported in Giaspura Area, Rescue Team Called In (Watch Video).

Gas Leak in Ludhiana Factory:

#WATCH | Punjab: An incident of gas leak reported in Giaspura area of Ludhiana. Police say, "At least 5 casualties reported. 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors & ambulances have… pic.twitter.com/e3NTMKBu3z — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Official sources said that the condition of nearly 10 people, who complained of breathing problems, is critical. Gas victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Rajasthan: Couple Dies of Suffocation After Geyser Gas Leak in House in Bhilwara District.

Also the incident caused panic among locals, some of whom even left their homes to save lives.

