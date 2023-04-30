An incident of a gas leak was reported in the Giaspura area of Punjab's Ludhiana. As per reports, the gas leak was reported from Ludhiana's Giaspura area. Police officials said that at least 5 casualties have been reported. "5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors & ambulances have also been called," officials said. Pictures and videos of the gas leakage in Punjab's Ludhiana have gone viral on social media. Gas Leak in Ludhiana: At Least 6 Killed, Several Experience Breathing Problems After Gas Leaked From Factory (Watch Video).

An Incident of Gas Leak Reported in Lidhiana's Giaspura Area

#WATCH | Punjab: An incident of gas leak reported in Giaspura area of Ludhiana. Police say, "At least 5 casualties reported. 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors & ambulances have… pic.twitter.com/e3NTMKBu3z — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

