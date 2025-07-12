Mangaluru, July 12: Two field operators of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) died following a suspected leak of hazardous vapours atop a storage tank in the Oil Movement Area of the facility on Saturday morning, officials said. According to MRPL officials, the experienced operators -- Deep Chandra Bhartiya and Bijil Prasad-- had climbed the platform of a tank around 8 am to check a suspected level malfunction.

Later, both were found unconscious on the tank roof and were shifted to the company's first aid unit before being moved to a nearby hospital. However, they died. A third operator, Vinayak Myageri, who attempted to rescue the duo, has been hospitalised and is reported to be in stable condition, the officials said. A case will be registered based on statements from the victims' families or relatives, said Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy. Chhattisgarh: 7 Paper Mill workers Hospitalised Due to Gas Leak While Cleaning Tank in Raigarh District.

According to the Commissioner, the two senior operators were found unconscious on top of a storage tank platform in the Oil Movement Section of MRPL. They were shifted to Srinivas Hospital in Mukka, but both succumbed during treatment. "Preliminary information suggests a minor leakage of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas, which the workers may have inhaled while checking the tank as part of their routine duties," said Commissioner Reddy. The workers were wearing masks at the time, he said. The leakage has since been sealed by MRPL's fire and safety team, who have declared the area safe. Jaipur Gas Leak: Carbon Dioxide Leaks Due to Broken Valve at Ajmera Oxygen Plant in Rajasthan, SDRF Rushes to Scene (Watch Video).

The victim Deep Chandra Bhartiya (33) was a native of Prayagraj, and Bijil Prasad (33) was from Kerala—both were experienced MRPL operators. A third employee, Vinayak Myageri is from Gadag. He is said to be out of danger, police said. MRPL has constituted a high-level committee comprising Group General Managers to investigate the incident. Relevant statutory authorities have been notified, the company said. The cause of the incident is yet to be officially determined, pending the outcome of the internal inquiry. The refinery has not commented on whether there was any gas leak or exposure to toxic fumes.