New Delhi, January 31: Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said on Tuesday that Adani Gadot will transform the entire Haifa port landscape.

"Privileged to meet with @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on this momentous day as the Port of Haifa is handed over to the Adani Group. The Abraham Accord will be a game changer for the Mediterranean sea logistics. Adani Gadot set to transform Haifa Port into a landmark for all to admire," Adani tweeted. PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Attend Ceremony Marking Adani Group's Entry Into Israel Through Haifa Port Acquisition.

Gautam Adani Meets Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Privileged to meet with @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on this momentous day as the Port of Haifa is handed over to the Adani Group. The Abraham Accord will be a game changer for the Mediterranean sea logistics. Adani Gadot set to transform Haifa Port into a landmark for all to admire. pic.twitter.com/Cml2t8j1Iv — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 31, 2023

Speaking at the event in the Israeli port city of Haifa, Adani said, "Over these years, we have struck many critical partnerships that include Elbit Systems, Israel Weapon Systems, and Israel Innovation Authority. We have initiated several dozens technology relationships wherein we have offered the entire Adani portfolio of companies to be a giant sandbox for us to learn together." Gautam Adani No Longer in List of World's Top 10 Richest Persons, His Net Worth Plummets by $36 Billion After Adani Group Companies' Shares Crashed Following Hindenburg Report.

"We are also in the process of setting up an Artificial Intelligence lab in Tel Aviv which will work in close collaboration with our new AI labs in India and the US. We also anticipate establishing collaborative relationships with local colleges like the University of Haifa to be able to capitalise on the deep technology expertise available in this city," Adani said.

"And now we have the most momentous partnership of all the Haifa Port along with our valued partner Gadot. Talking about Haifa port, I am very confident that with the support from the government of Israel, the local authorities, and our partner Gadot, we will transform the entire port landscape," Adani said.

He added that the intention is to make the right set of investments that will not just make the Adani Gadot partnership proud, but will also make the whole of Israel proud.

Adani said the acquisition of the Haifa Port also comes with a significant amount of real estate. "And I promise you that in the years to come, we will transform the skyline we see around us," he said.

"The Haifa of tomorrow will look very different from the Haifa that you see today. With your support, we will deliver on this commitment and do our part to transform this city," Adani said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).