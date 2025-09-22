In a miraculous escape, a man walked away unhurt after his speeding Lamborghini skidded out of control and rammed into the divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road on Sunday morning, September 21. Reportedly, the crash occurred at the Worli Sea Face around 9:30 AM when the road was slippery due to an early downpour. The driver, 52-year-old Atish Shah from Nepean Sea Road, was heading towards Colaba when he lost control, causing the car’s front end to crumple upon impact. Worli police confirmed that Shah sustained no injuries and that preliminary reports suggest the wet road was a key factor, though the RTO has been asked to examine the vehicle for mechanical issues. Industrialist Gautam Singhania shared a shocking video of the crash on social media, stating, "Another day, another Lamborghini mishap." BMW Accident on Mumbai Coastal Road: High-Speed Luxury Car Crashes Onto Side Rails, Crash Video Surfaces.

Lamborghini Crashes on Mumbai Coastal Road

Gautam Singhania Shares Video of Lamborghini Crash at Worli Sea Face

Another day, another Lamborghini mishap 🚨💥 This time on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip — what’s going on with Lamborghini? 🔥🚗💨#StephanWinkelmann #Lamborghini #Lamborghinilndia #LuxuryCars #Supercars #ExoticCars… pic.twitter.com/QC9ckl8fdV — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Gautam Singhania), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

