Panaji, June 5: Beaches and water sports activity in Goa have been shut down for visitors from Saturday, amid the impending arrival of the south west monsoons. According to an advisory issued by Drishti Marine, a private lifeguard agency which mans the state's beaches, wading into the sea has been banned, while people have been advised against visiting rocky areas and cliffs by the sea.

"Pre-monsoon showers have already hit Goa. Over the past few days light showers were witnessed along the coastal stretch. We have put up red flags at all the beaches which means that the area is not meant for swimming," Navin Awasthi, operations head of Drishti Marine said in a statement on Saturday.

"Curfew is currently still on in Goa, so we advise visitors not to venture onto the beach. Even wading into the waters is not advisable. Our team of lifesavers present along the coast are monitoring the weather conditions. The team is trained to carry out rescues even in rough weather," he also said. Goa Extends State-Level Curfew Till 7 AM of June 14, Essential Shops to be Open from 7 AM to 3 PM.

The advisory also said that the seas off Goa were rougher than usual in wake of the Cyclone Tauktae which wreaked havoc in the state last month.

"After the recent Cyclone Tauktae the sea profile near the beaches has changed resulting in more areas where rip currents are observed. These rip currents can pull a person inside the sea making it difficult to swim," the statement said adding that red flags have been posted across all beaches under Drishti Marine's surveillance indicating that these are strictly non-swim zones.

"Drishti advises visitors to avoid rocky areas, cliffs and hills on the shoreline. These are very slippery during monsoon season and also wave height, intensity and frequencies are very high and one can easily get washed out. All rocky areas around the fort areas in Anjuna, Vagator and Tiracol are out of bounds during monsoons," the statement also said.

