Ahmedabad, September 7: In a bid to save boss from goons, a man in Gujarat's Sabarmati was severely injured after being attacked by the same goons. Reports inform that the 28-year-old man from Sabarmati was attacked by four men with a glass bottle when he tried to rescue his boss from their trap. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in Motera in the wee hours of Monday. In his complaint with the Police, the victim Karan Rathod, a Rajivnagar resident said that he works at a hotel owned by a man named Abhishek Bukelia. A case against the four unknown men for causing grievous hurt, abetment and for the usgae of abusive words.

The hotel is near the cricket stadium in Motera. Describing the incident, the man said that after closing the hotel post-midnight, he and his colleagues were going home when the man got a call from his boss. The victim said that his boss told him that he was being harassed by some goons, following which he rushed to the spot near Mahengibanagar in Motera. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman's Body With Burn Marks on Private Parts Found, Case Registered.

When he reached there, he found Bukelia (his boss) rounded by four men. The attackers were young with their ages ranging between 25 and 30 years. The complainant said that when he tried to talk to those men, they began abusing him and became violent, after which one of the four men attacked him with a glass bottle.

The man said that he tried to save himself but the attacker hit him with a bottle on his left hand, causing severe injury and leaving him bleeding. The four men fled in a car but the victim managed to click a photograph of the number plate. Rathod was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

