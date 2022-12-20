In a series of over 40 fact-checks, the PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) busted three YouTube channels which were spreading false information in India. These YouTube channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be false, were watched over 30 crore times. This is the first time when PIB has exposed entire YouTube channels as against individual posts on social media spreading false claims. Details of the YouTube channels fact-checked by PIB are as under:

Sl. No. Name of YouTube Channel Subscribers Views News Headlines 9.67 lakh 31,75,32,290 Sarkari Update 22.6 lakh 8,83,594 आज तक LIVE 65.6 thousand 1,25,04,177

These YouTube channels spread false and sensational claims about the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), farm loan waivers, etc. among other fake news. Examples include fake news such as the Supreme Court to have ruled that future elections would be conducted by ballot papers; Government giving money to people who have bank accounts, Aadhar Cards and PAN cards; ban on EVMs, etc. Fact Check: Government to Launch New Rs 1,000 Notes and Withdraw Rs 2,000 Notes From January 1, 2023? Here's the Truth About Viral Video Making Fake Claims.

PIB Fact Check Exposes Three YouTube Channels Spreading Fake News:

A Youtube video falsely claims that ₹2000 is being transferred in bank accounts of farmers through e-Sharam cards. This video is fake.

The YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails with logos of TV channels and images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetizing misinformation on YouTube. SBI YONO Account Will Be Blocked If You Don’t Update Your PAN Card Details? PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News.

Action taken by PIB Fact Check Unit follows blocking of over one hundred YouTube channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the past one year.