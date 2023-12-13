Greater Noida Road Accident: Three Killed As Bus Driver Suddenly Falls Sick and Hits Motorbikes in Mandi Shyam Nagar Area

"Two of the motorcycle riders died on the spot while the other two were rushed to the GIMS hospital where one more person died. The fourth rider is undergoing treatment," the officer said.

News PTI| Dec 13, 2023 05:00 PM IST
Greater Noida Road Accident: Three Killed As Bus Driver Suddenly Falls Sick and Hits Motorbikes in Mandi Shyam Nagar Area
Representational Image (File Photo)

Noida, December 13: Three persons died while another was injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus allegedly hit two motorcycles on an overbridge in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. The driver suddenly fell sick and lost control of the bus leading to the crash, they said. Police said he has been taken into custody.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said the incident took place in Mandi Shyam Nagar area of Dankaur. "The bus belongs to Bulandshahr depot. It was on the overbridge and on its way from Dankaur to Bulandshahr when the driver suddenly fell sick and lost control of the bus and it hit two motorcycles on which four people were riding," Kumar said. Uttar Pradesh Accident Video: Biker Run Over by Truck After Collision With Bull in Greater Noida, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

."Two of the motorcycle riders died on the spot while the other two were rushed to the GIMS hospital where one more person died. The fourth rider is undergoing treatment," the officer said. Noida Road Accident: Five Killed After Van Collides With Another Vehicle on Yamuna Expressway Near Greater Noida.

The bus driver has been taken into custody and the state-owned vehicle impounded, the police said. Legal proceedings have been initiated and bodies sent for post-mortem, the police added.

