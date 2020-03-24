WhatsApp to Launch New Feature to Verify Fake News; Know All About Working of The Latest Update

WhatsApp Logo (Photo Credits: Pexels)

In a bid to check fake news and misinformation, WhatsApp will soon introduce a feature which will enable users to verify the forwarded messages. WhatsApp’s team is working on developing this feature so that users can cross-check the misinformation. According to reports, the feature will allow users to search for ‘Frequently Forwarded Messages’. The feature will be highly effective at a time when the world is battling coronavirus, and any misinformation could lead to hysteria among masses. No More Fake News on WhatsApp? Checkpoint Tipline Fact Check Service Launched in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Presently, the messenger highlights all the forwarded messages. The double arrow can also be seen on the left side of the message. The decision to launch the new feature has been taken to avoid the spread of fake news and misinformation, which generally create panic among masses. Coronavirus Hoax Message: Employees to Get Paid Leave From March 5? Viral WhatsApp Forward About COVID-19 Is Fake!.

How will this WhatsApp feature work:

When a user receives a forwarded message, he/she will see a search icon next to the text. After tapping the search icon, WhatsApp will ask the user if he/she wants to search the message on Google so that the authenticity of the message could be verified. After allowing the messenger app to check whether the information is fake, WhatsApp will redirect the user to a page on Google.

According to media reports, the feature is still under development stage. Other social media platform, including Facebook has also adopted measures to flag the fake information, while Twitter recently issued a detailed list of tweets that it would remove as these tweets of fake news.