Bharuch, January 19: Bharuch District Superintendent of Police has suspended two employees of its technical surveillance team for leaking officer's movement to bootleggers.

District Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said two employees have been suspended and a departmental inquiry is initiated against them for leaking movement of State Monitoring Cell's (SMC) officers' to bootleggers. Constable Fights With Home Guard in UP’s Jalaun; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

It is too early to say since when they were sharing such type of information to bootleggers. Only after the completion of investigation, such details will be available, and if required, a complaint will be filed against them for the violation of the service rules, said the officer. Hijab Row: Six Students Suspended From College for Violating Karnataka High Court Order.

According to sources, Mayur Khuman and Ashok Solanki, working with the technical surveillance team of the Bharuch police. They were under surveillance for some time, when the senior police officers found that the duo were collecting information of SMC's officers movement and the same was shared to bootleggers.

The SMC is headed by a Superintendent of Police, it works directly under Director General Police, and has power to conduct raids on bootlegging or liquor's den across the state.

Sources said some SMC's 15 officers' cell numbers were tracked, their movements were collected and some 600 times shared with bootleggers in Bharuch and surrounding areas. It has been said that because of this SMC raids were failing.

