In a shocking incident, six hijab-clad students were suspended from college for 6 days for violating the High Court order in Karnataka. Principal, Govt First Grade College Uppinangady said, "They were wearing Hijab in classroom. Suspension period ends tomorrow. After that, we'll allow them to class. It was a small punishment."

Check tweet:

K'taka | 6 Hijab-clad students were suspended from college for 6 days for violating court order. They were wearing Hijab in classroom. Suspension period ends tomorrow. After that, we'll allow them to class. It was a small punishment: Principal,Govt First Grade College Uppinangady — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)