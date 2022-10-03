Rajkot, October 3: A minor boy died while another was seriously injured when their bike collided with a police van here, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by police van driver Rajesh Mathia, he, along with other police personnel, was on night patrolling on Sunday, when a bike coming from the wrong side, crashed into his vehicle on the BRTS road where only BRTS buses, emergency services and police vehicles are allowed. UP Road Accident: At Least 10 Killed, A Dozen Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims Overturns in Kanpur.

Though he alerted the biker with a dipper light and horn, he did not respond and rammed his bike into the PCR van. Road Accident Deaths in India: 5.82 Lakh People Lost Lives in 17 Lakh Road Accidents in 4 Years, Says Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

While Piyush Zaria died on the spot, pillion rider Krush Chandegdra suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital. An investigation is underway.

